City of Seguin announces Jason Brady as next police chief

SEGUIN, Texas — Seguin City Manager Steve Parker announced that Jason Brady will serve as the city's next police chief.

“I am so pleased to announce the hiring of Seguin’s next Police Chief,” Parker said. “My goal with this search was to find a servant leader with strong leadership skills and attributes, that would carry on the reputation that our Police Department has worked so hard to build. It is humbling to see the respect that the Seguin community has for Public Safety and I did not want to do anything to tarnish that respect."

Brady has served in law enforcement for nearly three decades, most recently as Chief of Police and Emergency Manager in Rollingwood, Texas. Before assuming that role in 2019 he spent 26 years with the Corpus Christi Police Department, reaching the rank of Captain and serving as Patrol Captain, Hostage Negotiations Commander, and Public Information Officer.

He will take command of the 62-officer department starting in mid-August.

"I am honored to be selected to lead the exceptional men and women of the Seguin Police Department,” said Brady. “I am inheriting an agency with a reputation for integrity, professionalism, and a high level of community engagement. I intend to continue that tradition and strive to be worthy of the trust of our citizens and officers in this diverse and growing community."

A press release from the City stated that Brady earned a bachelors degree in criminology from Ottawa University, and a Master of Public Administration degree with an emphasis on Criminal Justice from Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi.