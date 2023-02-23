Castroville police officer struck in pursuit involving migrants

The officer is expected to be OK, Medina County's sheriff says.

SAN ANTONIO — A pursuit involving a car with undocumented migrants ended when it crashed into a Castroville police cruiser Thursday night, authorities say.

According to Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown, the officer is expected to be OK. The driver of the suspect vehicle was arrested at the scene, along with an unknown number of migrants.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

