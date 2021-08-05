Castle Hills Police arrest man suspected of sexual assault of a child

A police sergeant said around 2:30 p.m., they got a call from a parent asking for a welfare check. She told police her teenage children had run away.

SAN ANTONIO — Castle Hill Police arrested a man suspected of assaulting a teenager, officers said.

A police sergeant said around 2:30 p.m., they got a call from a parent asking for a welfare check. She told police her two teenage children had run away and she thought she knew where they might be.

When officers got to the apartment, they found the teenage boy and girl. Police said they suspected one of them had been sexually assaulted.

They took the suspect into custody to be charged with sexual assault of a child.

Police said the teenagers would be brought to get care.