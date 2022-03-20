'Bring Lina home' | Community gathers outside police headquarters to mark three months since San Antonio girl's disappearance

Lina Sardar Khil was last seen by her parents on December 20. Police say the case is still active but family says communication has gone quiet.

SAN ANTONIO — Finding a missing girl—it’s what the community has hoped for.

But right now—Lina Sardar Khil is still missing.

The four-year-old was last seen at the Villas Del Cabo Apartments off of Fredericksburg Road three months ago today.

Her family and others spent their Sunday morning reminding the city she’s still out there.

In paper signs with Lina’s photo, the messages are similar, written in both English and Pashto.

“Find Lina, find Lina,” were some of the chants that filled the air in downtown.

The Afghan and American communities have a common goal.

“Lina is San Antonio’s child so we want authorities to try their best,” Noor Mohammad said.

Mohammad and his friends stood outside Public Safety Headquarters for nearly two hours Sunday afternoon reminding the community the little girl is still out there.

With three months past—many are left wondering what else they can do, but Lina’s family wants to keep trying.

“[They’re still] very distraught and looking for their baby,” Pamela Allen, CEO of Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach said.

Allen has been advocating for Lina’s family and led search efforts that spanned 27 miles of green belts in San Antonio, trying to find any clue in Lina’s disappearance.

SAPD tells KENS 5 the investigation is still an active case, but some say it’s gone quiet.

“They’ve been quite supportive of the family, but communication is just not there from FBI and SAPD,” Allen said.

Allen says the signs with photos of Lina are critical in reminding people what she looks like.

“Her looks might have changed, there might be some difference in how she appears...but this little girl is so loved and so adored by her community,” Allen said.

Mohammad also hope Lina Sardar Khil stays fresh in the minds of people in the city.