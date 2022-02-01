New Police Chief to lead Boerne Police Department

Steve Perez will take on the role for the Boerne Police Department effective on February 26, 2022, upon the retirement of Interim Police Chief Jeff Page.

BOERNE, Texas — Steve Perez has been promoted to Police Chief for the Boerne Police Department, City Manager Ben Thatcher announced Tuesday, February 1. Perez has been serving as the Interim Assistant Police Chief since the retirement of Police Chief Jim Kohler in October.

Perez's promotion will take effect on February 26, 2022 – upon the retirement of Interim Police Chief Jeff Page. He will become the department’s sixth police chief since the city created the position in 1953.

“Boerne is a wonderful city with a great sense of pride in our law enforcement officers. This strong partnership is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our officers,” Perez said. “I am excited to continue to help instill that trust within our community and workplace as we exemplify our City values of service, excellence, integrity, respect, and collaboration.”

According to the City of Boerne, Perez has a long connection to his department spanning more than two decades – and he was born and raised in San Antonio.

“Since joining the City more than 20 years ago, Steve has continued to excel and grow within our department,” Thatcher said. “Starting as an officer, before becoming a sergeant, lieutenant, captain and assistant chief, Steve has seen the evolution of our department and community policing. He has established himself as a leader and mentor within our organization.”

We are pleased to announce that effective Feb. 26, 2022, Interim Assistant Police Chief Steve Perez will be promoted to... Posted by Boerne Police Department on Tuesday, February 1, 2022

After serving four years of active duty in the U.S. Army as a mechanized Infantryman with the 1st Infantry Division, he began his law enforcement career in 1998 with the Alamo Community Colleges District Department of Public Safety, city officials said. In 1999, he joined the City of Boerne as a police officer.

“Steve has a lot of support among our officers and civilian staff, as well as across the community,” Interim Police Chief Jeff Page said. “He will be instrumental in creating Boerne’s Police Department of tomorrow. It was clear to everyone from the feedback gathered that he is the best person to lead this department and that we did not need to seek outside applicants for the position.”