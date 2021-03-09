SAPD releases body-cam footage of fatal July shooting

Five officers opened fire and killed a suspect after he shot in their direction.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police officials have released body-cam footage of a deadly July shooting involving a man who opened fire on his family and a local TV news crew southwest of downtown.

According to SAPD, the suspect, Eduardo Amezquita, was along the 200 block of Noria Street and started firing his gun on July 5. Police say Amezquita then ran toward another home with people inside. They managed to get out before the suspect ran to a shed in the back.

Officers were trying to lock him out of the house to make it easier to detain him, which is when he allegedly shot toward police. Five officers responded by opening fire, killing Amezquita.