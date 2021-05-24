Bexar County to resume jury trials June 1 one year after pandemic halted traditional court proceedings

Jury trial cases will be prioritized based on level of criminal offense and age of the case, among other factors.

SAN ANTONIO — Jury trials in Bexar County are set to resume for the first time in over 12 months starting June 1.

The pandemic halted traditional in-person court proceedings a year ago, which in turn contributed to the backlog of more than 20,000 felony and misdemeanor cases.

Relaxed coronavirus safety guidelines have paved the way for in-person court proceedings to resume in Bexar County.

Protestors packed downtown San Antonio, demanding justice in the deaths of cyclists killed by suspected drunk drivers. The families of Beatrice Gonzalez and Tito Bradshaw, among others, are calling for jury trials before all hope in getting closure fades away.

“We want jail time, prison time, for these persons who decided to get on the wheel and drive and take somebody’s life,” said Leo Lopez, who attended the rally. “We know that this process can take up to two years and by then everyone’s going to forget about it and just going to move on. We’re not going to do that. We’re here to make sure that they hear our voices.”

Judges will be working with a scheduled rotation of jury panels in the coming months. Each court is slated to be afforded one jury every two weeks.

Jury trial cases are prioritized based on age and seriousness of the particular case.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales stressed it could weeks, months and even years for the cases to resolve due to the high volume.