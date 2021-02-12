Bexar County's sheriff seeking $9 million to upgrade deputies' body cameras

Sheriff Salazar said newer tech would make it easier to release footage of major incidents sooner.

SAN ANTONIO — Sheriff Javier Salazar wants to update Bexar County deputies’ body cameras, saying newer technology would feasibly make it easier for the agency to more quickly release footage of major incidents.

But the item needs to be voted on by county commissioners first.

“This equipment has to be upgraded regardless,” Salazar said Monday afternoon. “What we’re doing is stepping up and asking if this can be done right now."

In what he said was an ambitious but doable strategy, the sheriff said he'd like the Bexar County Sheriff's Office to be able to release body camera footage within 30 days. He added BCSO has been involved in conversations with Scottsdale-based security systems manufacturer Axon to equip deputies with technology which would simplify the task of redacting faces and license plates, cutting labor hours.

"Thereby drastically decreasing the time it would take to release the video," he said.

Salazar said the deal currently on the table with Axon would cost about $9 million, and also provide BCSO with new Tasers.

The Office of Criminal Justice is set to make a presentation on the request to Bexar County Commissioners Court at Tuesday's meeting. Salazar said Axon representatives will also be there to answer questions.

But no action can be taken on the proposal until January at the earliest, and the price tag could increase before then, hence the sheriff's urgency.