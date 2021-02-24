BCSO organizes new unit to investigate over a dozen deaths reported during and after winter storm

The investigative team is working with CPS Energy to gather records on when the power was on and off related in relation to the deaths.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced it is launching a new investigative unit focused on finding out how more than a dozen people died during or right after the winter storms that swept across Texas last week.

Last week’s spell of wintry weather proved brutal for millions of Texans who endured days of no electricity, as well as shortages of food and water.

Amid the cold crisis, there were many people who died, prompting law enforcement agencies to investigate if these deaths were accompanied by criminal negligence.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar stressed it’s too soon to concretely say whether any of the 15 or so deaths being investigated can be directly linked to the frigid conditions.

“What could be a natural death takes on a whole new twist when you look at it through the lens of, 'Oh, there was a major unprecedented 30-year weather event and power outages for a sustained amount of time,'" Salazar said.

Over the past week, BCSO has been responding to a wealth of welfare calls regarding those reported missing, sick or injured.

Deputies found a 69-year-old man dead in his home off Green Lake Drive. Salazar noted it was 35 degrees inside and there was no working electricity when deputies discovered the body.

The sheriff’s office also found a woman in her 50s dead in her residence on Horse Canyon. Officials say she is believed to have passed due to natural causes. The electricity in her home was not working, either.

“I’m honestly a firm believer that, at this very moment, there are people lying dead inside homes that we still have not discovered,” Salazar said.

The investigative unit is actively seeking grand jury subpoenas to issue to CPS Energy, its goal being to gather records of when the power was on and off related to the 15 deaths.

The newly-formed investigative team is coordinating with a major health care provider in Bexar County for assistance on determining cause of death.

Salazar expressed his outrage with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas based on the organization’s overall response and current news of out-of-state board members resigning.

He made it known he’s not pointing fingers at any agency or company at this time.

“I will tell you if I do find out that their negligence led to the deaths of citizens in Bexar County, I’m definitely going to hold somebody accountable,” Salazar said.

