Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announces he's seeking re-election

Salazar has held the position since 2016, and is seeking a third term.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar' announced his re-election bid at a community barbecue on Saturday.

"I want you to know that I'm here to ask for all of your support and your continued love and your teamwork and your mentorship and your friendship as I seek a third term as the Bexar County Sheriff," he said.

Sheriff Salazar has held his position since 2016 when he decided to run for office after spending 23 years with the San Antonio Police Department.

"I just felt that I could have the best effect on my community, not just my community, but this region this state, by staying right here as Bexar County Sheriff for another four years.

Sheriff Salazar said he felt the need to make the announcement now because he wanted to squash rumors that he was seeking higher office.

We have not heard of any challengers yet. Election day is November 5, 2024.

