Children found living in 'horrid conditions', BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar plans to give details on a recent child abuse case at an apartment complex in northeast Bexar County.

The sheriff said in a news release deputies were dispatched for a welfare check after neighbors reported a foul odor coming from the apartment.

The apartment complex is in the 6700 block of Montgomery near the intersection with New World Drive.

The sheriff said several four were found living in "horrid conditions". Deputies found piles of trashbags, animal and human feces, and rodents. Despite the conditions, the children were found in good health.

"There is indication that these kids were being exposed to squalor," Salazar said. "You hate to see kiddos taken away from their parents in a situation like that, but when you see parents clearly not being able to take care of their children like that, it's not the best bet."

Both parents were taken into custody and are facing four charges of endangering a child.

Salazar said there was a plan to relocate the children with relatives. He said Child Protective Services has also been notified.

Sheriff Salazar gave remarks Monday afternoon about the case along with an update on an unrelated incident in the 8800 block of Cedar Knoll.