Former Bexar County deputy indicted for allegedly failing to act after inmate assault

The allegations stem from a January 2021 incident at the Bexar County jail.

SAN ANTONIO — Another former Bexar County deputy has been arrested and criminally charged.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said Monday evening that a grand jury indicted David Amaro, 46, for his role in an early-2021 jail incident where an inmate was reportedly assaulted. Despite the inmate's visible injuries, "the deputy took no action whatsoever," Salazar said.

Amaro was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 5 2021, and fired three days later. According to the sheriff, video surveillance showed Amaro may have "witnessed at least part of the assault," and potentially even had a hand in ordering it.

He was taken into custody Monday evening, on charges of tampering with government records.

Last Monday, Salazar shared that another recently terminated deputy, Mario Sepulveda, had been arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs to a jail inmate for payment. Sepulveda had been with the sheriff's office for just 15 months before he was fired amid the investigation.

