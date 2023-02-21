Bexar County releases videos of fatal 2022 SAPD shooting of 13-year-old

AJ Hernandez is accused of ramming an SAPD cruiser with his vehicle before a responding officer fatally shot him.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County has released multiple video clips and audio files from the night a police officer shot and killed a 13-year-old boy who authorities say rammed into a cruiser with a stolen car.

Officer Stephen Ramos of the San Antonio Police Department is back on the force full-time after the fatal June 2022 shooting of AJ Hernandez. It was announced last week that a grand jury decided not to charge him with wrongdoing in the incident, despite calls for accountability from the boy's relatives and the civil rights lawyer representing them.

A lengthy report from the Bexar County district attorney's office breaks down the incident in detail, starting with multiple 911 calls from southwest-side residents reporting gunfire shortly after 1 a.m. on June 3, 2022.

Having been briefed on prior recent gunfire in the area, Ramos responded to the scene along with two other SAPD officers.