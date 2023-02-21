Bexar County releases videos of fatal 2022 SAPD shooting of 13-year-old

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County has released multiple video clips and audio files from the night a police officer shot and killed a 13-year-old boy who authorities say rammed into a cruiser with a stolen car.
Officer Stephen Ramos of the San Antonio Police Department is back on the force full-time after the fatal June 2022 shooting of AJ Hernandez. It was announced last week that a grand jury decided not to charge him with wrongdoing in the incident, despite calls for accountability from the boy's relatives and the civil rights lawyer representing them.
A lengthy report from the Bexar County district attorney's office breaks down the incident in detail, starting with multiple 911 calls from southwest-side residents reporting gunfire shortly after 1 a.m. on June 3, 2022.
Having been briefed on prior recent gunfire in the area, Ramos responded to the scene along with two other SAPD officers.
Dash cam video from Ramos's SAPD cruiser shows the vehicle purportedly being driven by AJ hitting another responding officer before he was shot and detained.