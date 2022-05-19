Former deputy indicted after allegedly helping to smuggle drugs into Bexar County jail

Armando Trevino was 30 at the time of his 2019 arrest. He was eventually dishonorably discharged.

SAN ANTONIO — Three years after San Antonio-area law enforcement foiled a then-Bexar County deputy's plan to help smuggle drugs into the jail, that man has been formally indicted on several charges.

Those include engaging in organized criminal activity, bribery and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

An official release states the operation was continuous in the early months of 2019, and included members of the Texas Mexican Mafia. Six others were indicted by a Bexar County grand jury this week.

Armando Trevino, now 33, had been with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office for six years before he was arrested in May of 2019, and subsequently dishonorably discharged. The investigation into Trevino began when authorities intercepted a call from a jail inmate discussing the plan.

According to Sheriff Javier Salazar, surveillance was then established on Trevino and the other suspects in question, when they eventually observed him engaged in a drug transaction on the north side. He was off-duty at the time, but was off-duty and carrying a weapon. Salazar said at the time it was "obvious" the transaction occurred while Trevino was on his way to work.

Meanwhile, Salazar told reporters on Thursday that the investigation remains ongoing, adding that additional arrests are expected to come in the future.