Bexar County commissioners make changes to collective bargaining agreement for sheriff's deputies

SAN ANTONIO — In a move that law enforcement officials say will allow them to recruit and retain more personnel, Bexar County Commissioners on Tuesday updated its collective bargaining agreement with the Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County (DSABC).

Amendments to the CBA will reduce the minimum age of employment from 19 to 18, change the vacation request policy and allow the DSABC to offer membership to temporary jailers who are working to obtain a Texas law enforcement license.

According to memos, the minimum age for working in the jail will now be 18 years old. Once an 18-year-old completes academy training, the officer will be placed in bidding for shifts and can work in full officer capacity with a non-probationary deputy.

Deputies won’t be placed in one-man units until they’ve turned 19 years old, according to the documents.

The DSABC also approved the vacation request policy to approve vacation leave based on seniority, and allow deputies to request time off in two separate six-month blocks for the entire year.

Commissioners approved the request after discussing it in a closed-door executive session. Sheriff Javier Salazar says there could be some additional memos to amend the CBA in the future, such as a “straight-to-the-streets” program.

“This would increase the applicant pool even more,” Salazar said, adding it could help address staffing issues.

“If you’re a six-month deputy, you can take that exam. We’re looking to expand that even more to not just allow that group of folks working in the jails, but civilian employees to test into the law enforcement side of the house,” Sheriff Salazar said.

There are currently 250 vacancies within the jail, according to the agency.

