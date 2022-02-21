BCSO to provide update on juveniles with stolen weapon and driving stolen vehicle

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office will give an update Monday afternoon regarding a chase involving three young juveniles driving a stolen vehicle and being in possession of a stolen weapon.

Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to provide the update in news conference at 3 p.m. The news conference will be live-streamed in this article as well as on the KENS 5 Facebook page and the KENS 5 YouTube page. It will also be available on the KENS 5 homepage.