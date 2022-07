Authorities said they seized over $120,000 worth of methamphetamine.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office seized a large amount of drugs after conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling north on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon, according to a BCSO Facebook post.

The post says Kevin Sauls, 41, was arrested for possession of narcotics after deputies discovered 10.5 kilograms of methamphetamine.