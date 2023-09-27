BCSO searching for missing teen, last seen Sunday

She was last seen on September 24 around 9 p.m. in the 15000 block of IH 35 S.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for help with finding a teenage girl.

Sarai Contreras was last seen on September 24 around 9 p.m. in the 15000 block of IH 35 S.

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 185 pounds with brown eyes and red hair.

She was last seen wearing an aqua t-shirt and black shorts.

She has a medical condition that requires medication.

Authorities say it is a Class A misdemeanor to harbor a runaway and is punishable up to 1 year in jail and a $5,000 fine.

If you have any information about her whereabouts please contact the BCSO at (210) 335-6000.

> MORE ON KENS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.