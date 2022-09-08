Woman dies after attempting to take her own life at jail, BCSO says

She was hospitalized for more than a week before succumbing to her injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — A recently jailed Bexar County woman has died from injuries sustained when she attempted to take her own life while behind bars, local authorities say.

According to BCSO officials, a deputy stationed at the jail found 30-year-old Rebecca Vasquez trying to take her own life on the morning of August 29. Medical personnel soon arrived and attempted lifesaving measures before she was taken to Baptist Hospital "for further treatment in the ICU."

Vasquez, who was facing charges of vehicle theft, was later issued "a compassionate release" from custody while she continued to recover at the hospital. She eventually died early Wednesday afternoon, more than a week after arriving there.

A joint investigation into Vasquez's death is now being conducted by BCSO, as well as the office of the Precinct 2 constable, per standard protocol. She had been behind bars since March 1.

"Preliminarily, it appears that all BCSO policy and procedures were followed while the unit officer conducted cell checks," BCSO's statement reads.

