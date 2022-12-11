BCSO: Off-duty lieutenant found dead in his home, no foul play suspected

The medical examiner confirmed the man's identity as Jeremy Payne the former president of the Deputy Sheriff's Association of Bexar County.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office released a statement Sunday that an off-duty lieutenant had been found dead in his home.

BCSO added that they do not suspect foul play. The medical examiner confirmed the man's identity as Jeremy Payne. Payne was the president of the Deputy Sheriff's Association of Bexar County until earlier this year.

BCSO's full statement is below:

"An off-duty lieutenant assigned to the Detention Bureau was found deceased this morning at his residence in West Bexar County. There is no suspected foul play. The family has requested privacy. BCSO Media Services will provide updates as available and appropriate."

