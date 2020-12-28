BCSO: Off-duty deputy arrested after assaulting woman for a second time

John Paul Garza is facing two charges of Continuous Family Violence and Violation of a Protective Order.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar provided details regarding an off-duty deputy arrest that happened Sunday night.

The news conference took place Monday afternoon on Zoom.

Salazar has identified the deputy as 31-year-old John Paul Garza. He's been with BCSO since 2012. He is facing two charges of Continuous Family Violence and Violation of a Protective Order.

Salazar said Garza was involved in a domestic disturbance with his significant other. He described the assault as "disturbing," describing how Garza knocked her to the ground and kicked her in the face.

The victim was able to get away from the house and ask for help.

Since Feb. of this year, he has been on unpaid leave following a domestic violence disturbance with the same victim he assaulted Sunday night, Salazar said.

"Many times the victims know they have to leave, but still hang onto the distinct possibility that maybe this time will be different." Sheriff Salazar said. "Unfortunately, too often we see this case."

Garza was previously disciplined in 2013, when he was suspended for ten days after using inappropriate force on an inmate. The inmate fought back and the officer was assaulted. Garza was then found to be "deceptive" on a polygraph.

"This to me is a termination all day long. It wasn't handled that way," said Salazar.

Garza is in the process of being terminated for that previous assault. He has been on unpaid administrative leave since then.

Salazar said he is also suggesting that Garza be made to wear a GPS monitoring system.

