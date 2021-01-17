BCSO: Off-duty deputy arrested after assaulting woman at north-side bar

Officers discovered Maverick Moreland had assaulted an off-duty BCSO deputy whom he was dating and was taken into custody.

SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy has been arrested and charged with Assault Family Violence Dating and Criminal Mischief by the San Antonio Police Department.

The deputy has been identified as 35-year-old Maverick Mason Moreland.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the Happy Hut bar on West Avenue, police said.

Officers discovered Moreland had assaulted an off-duty BCSO deputy whom he was dating, and he was taken into custody.

KENS 5 reached out to SAPD for more information. They said "an argument escalated to the point where the suspect assaulted the victim, punching her in the head and face."

BCSO says Moreland has been placed on unpaid administrative leave and Sheriff Javier Salazar reportedly told the deputy that termination proceedings are underway.

Moreland was initially hired by the BCSO in March of 2010, and later transferred to the Law Enforcement Bureau Patrol Division in May of 2016.



“As Peace Officers, we swear an oath to uphold the law. To have someone violate that oath so blatantly is something that absolutely will not be tolerated," said Sheriff Salazar.