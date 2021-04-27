Sheriff Salazar: Deputy 'crossed the line into criminal assault' while restraining inmate

The 24-year-old deputy in question has been formally indicted on multiple charges stemming from the May, 2020 incident.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County sheriff’s office has begun the termination process for a 24-year-old detention deputy indicted Tuesday in a May, 2020 incident during which he allegedly assaulted a “disruptive” inmate, officials say.

Eduardo Sanchez, 24, was formally indicted by a grand jury on charges of aggravated assault and official oppressions. He has been placed on administrative leave, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar, who added Sanchez continued to work up until the indictment while being “closely monitored.”

According to Salazar, the 2020 incident left the 39-year-old inmate in question, Hector Lopez, with an injury to his eye after Sanchez allegedly struck him with a pair of handcuffs.

The sheriff said Lopez continues to suffer from the effects of the eye injury a year later, although details weren’t provided.

“That’s not an appropriate use of force,” Salazar said. “To me, that crossed the line into criminal assault.”

The sheriff, however, added Sanchez wasn’t initially arrested until months after the incident, when authorities reviewed his actions while looking over body camera footage. An internal investigation is ongoing within BCSO.