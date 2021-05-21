BCSO: Deputy fired after allegedly 'directing' assault of inmate who catcalled colleague

Sheriff Salazar says both deputies are on their way out, the man having been arrested Friday.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of terminating two deputies, one of whom has been arrested following an incident in which they allegedly orchestrated the assault of an inmate who catcalled the other deputy, a woman.

That deputy is 22-year-old Jasmyne Ramos, who had been with the agency since June of 2019. In custody is 34-year-old Frank Ramos, who was hired in early 2014 and is facing charges of official oppression and assault-bodily injury. Sheriff Javier Salazar said the two aren’t believed to be related.

According to Salazar, the incident unfolded Monday at the Bexar County Jail, where an inmate “catcalled” Jasmyne Ramos and confessed to it when Frank Ramos demanded to know who was at fault, having “appeared to take offense.”

Soon after, another inmate gestured that inmate – identified only as being a 45-year-old man – toward the bathroom, where he was eventually assaulted by multiple other detainees.

It through video footage that authorities discovered Frank Ramos was “making hand gestures and verbal indicators” to the inmates, leading them to believe that he played a part in directing the attack.

“Obviously this is not something we condone,” Salazar said on Friday afternoon. “It’s not something we train, it’s not something we tolerate.”

Frank Ramos was placed on administrative leave Tuesday morning and eventually arrested Friday afternoon; he faces charges of official oppression and assault-bodily injury.

Jasmyne Ramos, meanwhile, has been fired. Salazar said she didn’t report the incident nor did she appear to do anything to intervene, which the sheriff said was a violation of BCSO policy. At this point, however, she isn’t facing charges.