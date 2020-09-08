Bexar Co. inmate dies of pneumonia after months-long hospital stay, authorities say

Lindsey Turiano was originally arrested in the summer of 2019 on allegations that he killed his mother.

SAN ANTONIO — Note: The above video is from an August, 2019 story.

A Bexar County inmate accused of killing his mother and who had been hospitalized since March died from pneumonia Saturday evening, county authorities say.

Lindsey Turiano was originally arrested in August of 2019 on felony murder charges, but was found incompetent to stand trial earlier this year, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Not long after, the 59-year-old was hospitalized due to detioriating health, and he remained "under physician's care leading up to his death" five months later.

Back in the summer of 2019, Turiano was taken into custody by police officers who found him in the same home where his dead 89-year-old mother was discovered. After a brief hospital stay, he was formally charged after detectives found probably cause linking him to his mother's death.