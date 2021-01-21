BCSO: Inmate attempts suicide, dies at Bexar County jail

A press release said a Bexar County Sheriff’s Detention Deputy found the 35-year-old man attempting to commit suicide while serving food trays at 2:03 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO — An inmate has died after attempting suicide at the Bexar County jail early Thursday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy initiated a code for further assistance and began performing life-saving measures until medical staff arrived. EMS arrived around 2:18 a.m. and treated the inmate. The inmate did not make it and was pronounced dead at 2:26 a.m., according to the release.

The inmate is not being identified, but he had been arrested on an out-of-county warrant for "Assault Bodily Injury- Fam/House", officials said.