BCSO: Former deputy arrested for official oppression after illegal search, lying on official report

Deputy Joel Chavez, 51, said he saw a controlled substance in the car, but the driver's camera led to an investigation that determined he made an illegal search.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office arrested a now former deputy for official oppression after a 2019 traffic stop and arrest that the driver caught on camera.

Deputy Joel Chavez, 51, said in his official report that he saw the driver reach under his seat and saw a controlled substance under his seat during a traffic stop. He arrested the 39-year-old man for two counts of possession of a controlled substance. The driver's footage of the arrest was shown to police, which led to an investigation that determined he made an illegal search and lied on his official report.

Sheriff Javier Salazar ordered his dismissal after the investigation, and the Public Integrity Unit filed a case against him. He taken into custody without incident and charged with official oppression, a class a misdemeanor.