BCSO deputy arrested for allegedly assaulting inmate at Bexar County jail

SAN ANTONIO — A deputy at the Bexar County jail was arrested Monday after the sheriff said video showed him assaulting an inmate.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said that around 6 p.m. Monday evening, video showed a 34-year-old deputy assaulting an inmate. He said they can't yet name the deputy, a five-year veteran of BCSO, but they've begun the process of terminating his employment. He was arrested on site, and will face charges of assault and official oppression.

"If you don’t understand we are held to a higher standard? You are in the wrong profession," he said. "This cannot be tolerated. The public is demanding more and we must provide it."