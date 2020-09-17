'This agency will continue to take a strong stance on domestic violence' | BCSO Deputy arrested, dishonorably discharged

Deputy Andre Winston was arrested today after supervisors learned he had an active warrant stemming from an off-duty incident in 2018.

SAN ANTONIO — A deputy with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office was dishonorably discharged and arrested after supervisors discovered he had an active warrant from an off-duty incident in September 2018.

The warrant was discovered during an audit of employees suspected of criminal misconduct, a press release from the agency states.

Upon the discovery, Sheriff Salazar presented Andre Winston, 25, with termination paperwork. Winston opted to resign in lieu of termination and received a dishonorable discharge.

Following administrative proceedings, Winston was placed into custody for his active warrant and transported to booking for processing.

Eight days after the September 25, 2018 incident, Winston was placed on administrative leave.

On October 9, 2018, Winston was assigned to administrative duty and worked in fleet maintenance until now.

Winston was arrested and charged with Interference with Emergency Telephone Call- Class A Misdemeanor.

In response to Winston's arrest, Sheriff Salazar said:

“This former employee has to face his legal issues on his own, and won’t be doing that as a member of this agency. Under our Civil Service rules as adopted in 2018, he is not eligible for rehire under any circumstances. This agency will continue to take a strong stance on domestic violence issues whether in the community or within our own ranks.”