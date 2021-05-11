Veteran BCSO deputy arrested after allegedly making 'absolutely improper' advances toward academy trainee, sheriff says

Salazar said it's his intention that the deputy in question, who's been with the agency since 1997, be terminated.

SAN ANTONIO — A 24-year veteran of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is in custody following allegations he made “absolutely improper” comments and advances toward female cadets during academy instruction.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said Tuesday afternoon that 48-year-old Toribio Gutierrez faces misdemeanor charges of indecent assault and official oppression in relation to alleged March incidents where he is accused of groping at least one 25-year-old victim through her clothing.

The conduct allegedly occurred during firearms training, where, according to Salazar, Gutierrez also asked the victim “and possibly others” for her social media information. When one of the cadets stated the request made her uncomfortable, Guiterrez allegedly said, “Well, you want to graduate, don’t you?”

“That, quite frankly, is infuriating for me to hear,” Salazar said. “We’re in the midst of a huge recruiting push, and parents need to know their young cadets are safe with our deputies…as they begin their career in law enforcement.”

A different cadet reported the interaction, sparking an investigation. Salazar added that, out of nine female cadets in the class, five “reported improprieties.”