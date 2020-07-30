Bexar Co. inmate dies after being hospitalized for ingesting methamphetamine during intake dies, authorities say

Julian Dena's family decided to have him taken off life support, BCSO says.

SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County inmate who was hospitalized after becoming unresponsive while under medical observation this week died Thursday afternoon when his family decided to take him off life support, authorities say.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Julian Dena – arrested Monday on charges of felon in possession of a firearm – was initially placed under medical observation when a deputy noticed him "chewing on an unknown substance" during the booking process. Dena later told officials it was methamphetmaine.