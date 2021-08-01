BCSO parts ways with assistant chief deputy following disagreements on agency's shifting focus

Sheriff Salazar called Ronald Bennett's immediate departure a retirement, but added he was being honorably discharged.

SAN ANTONIO — An assistant chief deputy who has served intermittently with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for more than 30 years will be honorably discharged as the agency prepares for an “across-the-board reorganization” to better combat local crime, Sheriff Javier Salazar said Friday afternoon.

According to Salazar, early discussions of those restructuring efforts resulted in disagreement between the sheriff and Assistant Chief Deputy Ronald Bennett on “where we should go going forward.” His retirement, as Salazar referred to it, is effective immediately.

“It was mutually agreed upon that he would tender his retirement papers,” Salazar added.

He added that his intentions are for BCSO to place a greater emphasis on organized crime and domestic terrorism in the San Antonio metro. Some details were provided as far as logistics, including Salazar’s desire to change what deputies should be on the lookout for while on duty.