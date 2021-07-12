In compromise with Sheriff Salazar, Bexar County leaders agree to provide $9 million for new body cams and Tasers

At the same time, the commissioners court told the sheriff his agency must provide body camera footage of critical incidents within 10 days.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office will soon have to provide body camera footage of major incidents involving deputies within 10 days, following county commissioners' approval of a policy change Tuesday. In return, the court committed to allocating $9 million for upgraded equipment so that deadline is possible.

The vote was unanimous.

The price tag is expected to outfit deputies, as well as some within the county fire marshal's office, with 550 body cameras and 550 Tasers made by Axon. Sheriff Javier Salazar said Monday afternoon that BCSO had been in conversations with the Arizona-based security systems manufacturer to purchase the higher-tech body cameras, adding they would make it easier to redact faces and license plates, thereby allowing for footage to be released sooner.

However, Salazar on Monday said his goal would be the ability to release video within 30 days. In order for BCSO to meet the 10-day turnaround, Bexar County leaders will also fund two new video librarian positions.

After a lot of contentious debate, commissioners voted unanimously to change the body worn camera policy to release video 10 days after an incident and give BCSO two video tech staff to help with the process. @KENS5 #kens5eyewitness — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) December 7, 2021

The tradeoff stipulated by county leaders: If BCSO isn't able to meet the 10-day requirement, it must explain why in writing.

It's unclear as of now when the new policy will go into effect.