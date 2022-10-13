Amid 'alarming increase' in SAPD officer suicides, city leaders say more must be done for first responders

"We must officially acknowledge this as a crisis in our department," said SAPOA President Danny Diaz. He said six officers have died by suicide in the last 7 months.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Officers' Association is addressing what it is calling an alarming increase in officer suicides, and city leaders say more must be done to help first responders.

Recent numbers from the organization show that since February 2021, eight officers have died by suicide. It said six of those happened in the last seven months. Two of those were retired officers.

District Six City Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda said it is alarming and more needs to be done for those who protect our streets.

"It gives me pause as a member of our city council,” she said. "First and foremost, we think of their families of course. "I won't speculate on individual causes. But it is upsetting and it is alarming that trend is going up."

The councilwoman is also the chair of the Public Safety Committee. She isn't just focused on officers, but all first responders.

"They see some of the worst of humanity during the day and carry that with them," she said. “It underscores the need for really better mental health care for our first responders."

The city leader wants to review what each department already has to offer.

"Let’s talk about what is already there what they already have access to," she said. "Maybe some people don't know, and hat is going to be the jumping off point. This is the base. This is where we start and where do we go from there."

She said funding will also be up for discussion at the next Public Safety Committee meeting.

San Antonio Police told KENS 5 they have the following resources for officers:

Wellness officers

Peer support

Chaplains

Family assistance officers

Psychological services, and

Officer Concern Program

Other resources that anyone can use are available here.

A wellness committee that has been formed to look at current resources and examine potential process and program enhancements. SAPOA President Danny Diaz is on the committee.