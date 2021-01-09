San Antonio woman says jailed husband was stabbed 27 times in attack—and alleges a deputy allowed it to happen

The incident occurred Monday, and is being investigated by Bexar County authorities.

SAN ANTONIO — The wife of a Bexar County inmate says her husband was stabbed 27 times in a recent altercation which deputies are now investigating.

Amanda Lopez also alleges a deputy allowed four inmates to go into the cell and attack him. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirms there is an investigation underway, but officials said it doesn't appear John Perez was stabbed as many times as Lopez is alleging.

She said she hopes this doesn't get swept under the rug.

"That jailer opened up that block and let four inmates into John Perez's cell," she said. "He knew their intentions. They went in there to murder him."

Sheriff Javier Salazar confirmed an attack happened on Monday.

"We do know that one inmate was cut, during the process," he said. "I don't think it was anything life-threatening. But nonetheless (it's) a cause for concern. We are investigating the whole thing to see what was it that happened. How could it be prevented? How do we address it moving forward? Who is going to be facing charges at this point?"

BCSO officials told KENS 5 it did not appear Perez was stabbed 27 times, and we're told the injuries were documented as superficial. Perez was taken to the hospital, but is now back at the jail.

"I hope that they are investigating it," Lopez said. "I pray, not hope. I pray that they are doing the right thing."

According to jail records, Perez has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, family assault and continuous violence.

"If John did something wrong and he's in jail for it, he should feel safe enough to sit in his cell until he sees his charge through," his wife said.

KENS 5 asked the sheriff's office if the deputy allowed the inmates into the cell. In response, BCSO only said "the situation is currently under investigation."