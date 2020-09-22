89-year-old murder suspect dies after apparent medical episode at Bexar County jail

The inmate, who was booked on September 10, was found unresponsive on Monday night and pronounced dead at the hospital.

SAN ANTONIO — An 89-year-old murder suspect at the Bexar County jail died after an apparent medical episode on Monday night, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say a deputy found the man breathing but unresponsive around 7 p.m. and he was taken to the hospital in an alert state, but he was pronounced dead around 8:20 p.m.

He was the second inmate to die at the jail on Monday. His name has not yet been released, but officials say he was booked on a murder charge on September 10 with a bond of $50,000.

"Preliminarily, this medical episode appears to have been attributed to preexisting medical conditions, however, the medical examiner’s office will make the final determinations," officials said in a release.