Teen killed in crash involving Atascosa County deputy

17-year-old Serenity Rodriguez was struck and killed by an Atascosa County deputy's vehicle while walking along State Highway 16 early one morning.

POTEET, Texas — A family is devastated and looking for answers after a 17-year-old girl was struck and killed by an Atascosa County deputy's vehicle last week.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, an on-duty deputy was driving along State Highway 16 north of Poteet around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, when he hit a pedestrian. The Medical Examiner's office said that Serenity Rodriguez died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries; she was pronounced dead 12 minutes after the crash.

Family members say they don't know why Serenity was walking alone on the remote stretch of highway. They say the sheriff's office has been slow to provide answers and that the crash could've been prevented. The family said that the deputy passed Serenity along Highway 16 just one hour prior, but did not stop to question why she was out so early. The family describes Serenity as 5'0", weighing 110 pounds soaking wet. They also say she looks much younger than her age.

DPS, who is investigating the crash, did not identify the deputy. Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward says an administrative review "revealed no wrongdoing on the deputy's part." The sheriff also said his office would not comment further until DPS completed their investigation.

While the family waits for answers, they say Serinity's funeral service will be private. A GoFundMe to help the family was established.