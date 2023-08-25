100 Club of San Antonio offers hope and healing for police officers shot on west side

The non-profit's president Richard Miller stressed the importance of providing mental health services for first responders and their families.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A local non-profit has stepped up to assist the two San Antonio police officers who were seriously injured in a shooting on Thursday night.

"The 100 Club is celebrating our 50th anniversary. Over those 50 years, we have spent millions upon millions in higher education scholarships for dependent children of our fallen to immediate financial assistance for our fallen. In the last 10 years we’ve started serving seriously injured, which is what we’re doing here today,” said Richard Miller, president of the and 100 Club of San Antonio.

San Antonio police arrested 28-year-old Jesse Garcia at a west side apartment complex hours after authorities say he shot two officers.

Police say Garcia was wanted on several felony warrants. Garcia led police on a pursuit and hours-long standoff near Loop 410 and Highway 90.

The 100 Club of San Antonio provides financial aid and a host of services to families of fallen and injured first responders. Miller said he’s been in contact with relatives of the officers who are now recovering in the hospital.

“These are things that our first responders are doing each and every day and to know that at any particular moment on any particular call something like this can happen is quite frightening,” Miller said.

The 100 Club of San Antonio provides immediate financial aid and a host of physical and mental health services for police and firefighters.

Miller stressed the importance of healing psychological scars by offering an array of community resources.

“This is not just a physical recovery for them. We’ll provide counseling for them and any member of the family that’s required for as long as they need that counseling,” Miller said.

The 100 Club of San Antonio has multiple ways for the community to get involved and contribute to the cause to help offer care that will be needed for weeks, months and years.

“They need support not only today, they need support really for years to come and that’s where the 100 Club wants to be that foundation for them,” Miller said.