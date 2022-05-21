West side laundromat expands internet access through Libraries Without Borders initiative

This is the second Laundry Rey's location to include access to a computer, tablets, books, and arts and crafts.

SAN ANTONIO — Libraries without Borders is an international nonprofit working to expand digital access across communities. Saturday, they launched a library at Laundry Rey's west side location on Culebra Rd. The program is part of their Wash and Learn Initiative.

"I know when I come to the laundromat I kind of just sit in my car and wait," said Clarissa Galindo, the South Texas Project Coordinator for Libraries Without Borders.

"We're hoping to meet the community here where they can have access to computers, tablets and books," she added.

This is the second Laundry Rey's location to participate in the Wash and Learn Initiative. The first laundromat library is on the east side at 1401 New Braunfels Ave.

The initiative is supported through Google Fiber which helps the organization equip laundromats with laptops, tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, books and other educational resources. Head of government and community affairs for Google Fiber in San Antonio, John-Michael Cortez said he hopes to see the program expand to the south side of town.

"We believe that everybody should have access to internet that’s fast, reliable open and fairly prices," Cortez said.

Marina Alderete Gavito, Executive Director for SA Digital Connects, said the most disconnected communities in San Antonio are across the West, South, and East side.

"(Internet access) is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity simply because our economy has moved towards a digital economy," she said.