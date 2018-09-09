The off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Sunday morning and accused of assault has been identified as 28-year-old Aida Santos.

She is the 18th deputy arrested in the last year, and the third deputy arrested this week.

According to BCSO Spokesperson Elizabeth Gonzalez, the detention deputy was arrested around midnight Sunday.

Gonzalez said Sheriff Javier Salazar will be terminating the employee 'effective immediately.'

“My practice is to handle each case as swiftly and severely as is allowable by law," Salazar said. "To maintain the integrity of this organization, we will continue to do so, and additionally, will be announcing more proactive steps on Monday morning.”

The deputy had previously been a full-time employee, but recently switched to part-time status.

The employee’s name and photo are not currently unavailable for release due to pending magistration, Gonzalez said.

