Late night motorcycle crash shut down I-10 for nearly an hour

The motorcyclist lost control of his bike and slammed into the concrete on-ramp at Vance Jackson.

SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist lost control of his bike and slammed into a concrete barrier overnight, closing down parts of I-10 for nearly an hour.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on the I-10 on-ramp at Vance Jackson near Balcones Heights.

Police said that the man, who is in his 30s, lost control of his bike and slammed it into a concrete on-ramp at a high rate of speed.

A witness stopped to help him and called 9-1-1.

The victim refused to be taken to a hospital, and was treated on the scene for his injuries.

Traffic was at a standstill for around 45 minutes as first responders worked to treat the victim and clear the scene.

The road is now back open.

