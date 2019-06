SAN ANTONIO — A man who was hit and killed by a train near downtown Sunday, June 2 has been identified as Michael Eaton, 63.

The accident happened around 1:15 p.m. near West Poplar Street and North Frio Street.

The last known address of Eaton was Haven for Hope.

Preliminary information from SAPD indicates that the man walked in front of the train.

The investigation is ongoing.