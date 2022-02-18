Last day to request mail-in ballot application for March 1 primary is Friday

We'll tell you how to avoid your application from being rejected.

SAN ANTONIO — Friday is the last day to request a mail-in ballot application for the March 1 primary. And recent numbers show Bexar County has rejected nearly 500 applications

So, what should people do to avoid their application from being rejected?

Thanks to new legislation, changes have been made regarding mail in ballot applications. You’ll have to fill out a new form and meet certain criteria to be eligible.

That includes:

You will be out of town

You are 65 and older

You are sick or disabled

You may give birth within three weeks of the election

Secretary of State John Scott put out a reminder to voters about new ID requirements. One new requirement is you must put either your driver's license number, or last four of your social security number. Although Scott recommends putting both.

The mail-in ballot applications need to be sent to the Early Voting Clerk at this address:

Early Voting Clerk, 1103 S. Frio, Suite 200, San Antonio, TX 78207-6328

Here in Bexar County, you can also send in your application via email. If your mail-in ballot application is rejected, the state must let you know. You can call 210-335-VOTE for more information.