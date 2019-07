SAN ANTONIO — A large water main break on the northwest side between Wurzbach near Evers has left severe damage to the roads, according to authorities.

The incident was reported at 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The San Antonio Water System is working on repairing the water main break.

Reports said that the break tore up the roads at the intersection. It will be closed for at least a day while crews attempt to repair the damage.