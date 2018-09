A large fire is shutting down traffic on US 281 North and South near downtown San Antonio.

An 18-wheeler appears to have crashed into the center median and firefighters are on the scene.

SAFD says that no one was injured in the fire.

According to SAPD, traffic in both directions is being diverted to the Hildebrand exits. The highway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Officers and SAFD are currently working a major accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler on fire at Hwy 281 SB and Hildebrand. Both NB and SB lanes of 281 are being diverted to the Hildebrand exits. Closures expected for several hours. pic.twitter.com/3iZSsiRCY7 — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) September 12, 2018

