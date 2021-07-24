Large storage building next to home goes up in flames

Authorities said there was no power or gas hooked up to the building, so the fire is "suspicious."

SAN ANTONIO — A large storage building next to a home went up in flames, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Nueces.

Crews said people in the home next to the fire were able to get out of the house without any injuries. SAFD was able to protect the homes surrounding the fire, and eventually extinguished the flames.

Arson was called to the scene to investigate. Authorities said there was no power or gas hooked up to the building, so the fire is "suspicious."

Around $75,000 in damages were reported.