Large sinkhole on the west side prompts road closure

The sinkhole is at Culebra and General McMullen, near St. Mary's University.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Crews are working to patch up a large sink hole that appeared Monday morning on the west side of San Antonio.

The sinkhole is at Culebra and General McMullen, near St. Mary's University.

San Antonio police say the sinkhole was caused by a storm drain collapse. Police say a car was following a dump truck and went into the hole, then bounced back out of it.

There are no injuries or damage to vehicles reported from this situation.

San Antonio Water System said Monday afternoon that a crew was headed to the scene. SAWS is calling it a "trench down" after the storm drain collapsed.

See images of the sinkhole in the photo gallery below:

Massive sinkhole in west-side road 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

MORE ON KENS 5:

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.