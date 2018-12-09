SAN ANTONIO — A very large police presence on the city's northwest side blocked off an entire block following a domestic disturbance call.

Around 6 p.m., police say a woman called, saying she and her two children were being held in a home against their will on Breezefield.

Two hours later, they walked out of the home unharmed.

That's when police broke down the front door and took the man inside into custody.

We're told there was a warrant for his arrest out of Austin.

At this time, we don’t know what charges he faces.

