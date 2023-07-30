Large north-side apartment fire displaces residents

More than 30 firetrucks responded to the blaze on the 12000 block of Blanco Rd.

SAN ANTONIO — Some residents will be looking to see what they can salvage after a fire forced them from their apartments on the north side of town Saturday night.

More than 30 firetrucks responded to the apartments in the 12000 block of Blanco Road near Churchill High School just after 8 p.m.

Firefighters say crews were able to put out the fire in about 15 minutes.

“First thing crews got here found significant fire in the first floor of a two story apartment that fire had spread to the second floor we quickly worked on extinguishing the fire and evacuating the rest of the building," said an SAFD firefighter.

No injuries were reported and two units were burned,

There was also signficiant smoke damage to the building.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

