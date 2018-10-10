The reptile that was found Tuesday on Brackenridge Park Golf Course had apparently been stolen in August, San Antonio Animal Care Services said.

Her name is Dottie and her owner is an Army veteran who wishes to remain anonymous.

He lives near Highland Hills High School and says Dottie was in her crate sunning in his backyard in late August when she was stolen. The apparent thief broke the cage lock and made off with her, breaking the fence in his getaway.

Dottie’s human had been looking for her ever since and he said a family member called after seeing media coverage of the finding. Dottie immediately curled up on her owner’s chest while he told her story and showed off pictures.

Parks and Recreation staff found the exotic reptile at Brackenridge Park Golf Course and initially thought the animal was a plastic children’s toy. After a brief chase, the maintenance workers were able to coax the grumpy lizard into a trash can.

Two foot Giant Tegus lizard found chilling at Brackenridge golf course yesterday. ACS is calling him Godzilla. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/HzTfDyDHUF — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) October 10, 2018

ACS recovered the tegu. They said they believe the lizard may have been abandoned near the San Antonio River, which runs near where it was found.

Animal Care Services reminds residents to always check the shelter kennels for lost pets. The shelter is located at 4710 State Highway 151 and the ACS website (www.saacs.net) is also updated regularly with pets (including lizards) brought in as roaming animals. The kennels are open daily for residents searching for their lost pets.

© 2018 KENS